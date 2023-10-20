  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam

Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,161
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25232
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A new apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the urban strip. Located on a high floor of one of the most intriguing developments - the 32-storey Aura Pivko luxury tower in Bat Yam, with its impressive list of features and amenities. Located just 200 metres from the light metro station, it offers maximum accessibility to the metropolis of Tel Aviv. A few steps away you will find schools, cultural and educational institutions, cafes, shopping malls and more. The project was designed by one of Israel's most respected architects, Ilan Pivko. It offers a variety of spacious apartments, designed in a New York style with large terraces overlooking the sea and the green boulevard. The apartment offers a living area of 77 m2 with an additional terrace of 22 m2. The living room includes a spacious living room, an open design kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a parking space. Please contact us for more details

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$398,878
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$525,283
Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,161
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,247
For rent in a boutique building of Neve Zemer, a nice 4 rooms with beautiful volumes and a beautiful ceiling height. Very bright apartment. Terrace of 14 m2. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Nice 4 room apartment. First floor. Renovation made with interior architect. Great piece to live. Mamad. Terrace and covered parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$632,025
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction. In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view. 2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom. Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications