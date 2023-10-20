Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A new apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the urban strip. Located on a high floor of one of the most intriguing developments - the 32-storey Aura Pivko luxury tower in Bat Yam, with its impressive list of features and amenities. Located just 200 metres from the light metro station, it offers maximum accessibility to the metropolis of Tel Aviv. A few steps away you will find schools, cultural and educational institutions, cafes, shopping malls and more.
The project was designed by one of Israel's most respected architects, Ilan Pivko. It offers a variety of spacious apartments, designed in a New York style with large terraces overlooking the sea and the green boulevard.
The apartment offers a living area of 77 m2 with an additional terrace of 22 m2. The living room includes a spacious living room, an open design kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It has a parking space.
Please contact us for more details
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction.
In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view.
2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom.
Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …