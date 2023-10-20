Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood!
Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building.
The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes.
It has a large balcony with open view, offering peace and quiet.
With three exhibitions (east, north and west), the apartment is particularly bright.
In addition, a private cellar is included, and there are many parking options on the street.
Do not miss this opportunity to live in a peaceful and central environment at once.
Contact us to plan a visit quickly!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the first quarter outside the walls of Jerusalem
In the heart of Yemen Moshe district,
historic house with high ceilings and lots of stamp,
House on two levels 300 m2.
A large terrace of about 30 m2 with panoramic view
Requires total renovation
13900000 shekels
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2
located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg
4 bedrooms, (parental room)
2 bathrooms, 3 toilets
air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access
Price: 4.500.000sh.
agency commission 2% + Maam
For mor…
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace
3 bedrooms + large living room
2 bathrooms
17th floor with 2 bathrooms,
SHORT SIGHT
3 elevators
parking lot
Don't miss out, great investment