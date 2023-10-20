  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
$980,341
ID: 25160
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood! Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building. The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes. It has a large balcony with open view, offering peace and quiet. With three exhibitions (east, north and west), the apartment is particularly bright. In addition, a private cellar is included, and there are many parking options on the street. Do not miss this opportunity to live in a peaceful and central environment at once. Contact us to plan a visit quickly!

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
