Residential quarter En exclusivite une maison cosy dans le quartier neve haim a hadera

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in a quiet and appreciated area of French-speaking families!
Its characteristics:
- House of 5.5 rooms of 170 m2,
- Field of 350 m2,
- Bright living room,
- Casher Kitchen,
- A secure room on the ground floor,
- 4 additional rooms,
- A cellar and 2 parking spaces,
- Traditionalist neighborhood close to synagogues and schools,
- Close to motorway routes 2 and 4, and 10 minutes by car from the sea.
A pleasant house, full of good waves, decorated with its large garden and sunny terrace!
Beezrat Hashem, Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and just a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown
Floor: 6th
Parts: 2
Balcony: Yes
Parking : Yes
Furnished: No
Available from: 15 June 2025
Rent : 6,200 NIS
Condominium charges (Va'ad Bayit): 550 NIS per month
Semerenko Group
Municipal tax (Arnona): Approximately 4,500 NIS per year
You said:
1 .
I m…