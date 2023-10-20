  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter En exclusivite une maison cosy dans le quartier neve haim a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$969,105
02/04/2025
$969,105
26/02/2025
$972,900
26/02/2025
$971,865
06/02/2025
$955,995
01/01/2025
$959,445
;
7
ID: 24008
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in a quiet and appreciated area of French-speaking families! Its characteristics: - House of 5.5 rooms of 170 m2, - Field of 350 m2, - Bright living room, - Casher Kitchen, - A secure room on the ground floor, - 4 additional rooms, - A cellar and 2 parking spaces, - Traditionalist neighborhood close to synagogues and schools, - Close to motorway routes 2 and 4, and 10 minutes by car from the sea. A pleasant house, full of good waves, decorated with its large garden and sunny terrace! Beezrat Hashem, Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

