Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer

Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO
Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda
2nd floor out of 6
122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace)
4 m2 storage unit on floor -1
2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system
Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom
General …
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school