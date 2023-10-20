Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer

  1. Realting.com
Appartement au centre ville a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,826
02/04/2025
$1,826
24/02/2025
$1,831
04/02/2025
$1,801
26/12/2024
$1,808
5
ID: 23631
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the heart of the city centre on the 7th floor with elevator, a bright 3 rooms enjoying a spacious balcony with a rural view of the Garden of Independence. Available immediately

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

