Immigration programs in Greece

Greece attracts foreigners wishing to change their permanent residence for a variety of reasons, from the possibility of living on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to the relatively easy process of acquiring citizenship. Both citizens of Western European countries and residents of Eastern Europe move to the country, too.

Advantages of immigration to Greece

The sunny Mediterranean climate, which makes us forget about colds, is an important but by no means the only plus for Greece. Among the advantages of this country are:

Acquisition of citizenship in a short time: it is enough to live in the country from 3 to 7 years legally.

The cost of living is low enough for an EU country.

A calm environment and low crime rate (especially in small towns).

Policies of the State supporting immigration to Greece.

Options for moving

If you do not consider such options as immigration to Greece from Ukraine as a refugee (in this case, you will receive only temporary protection status for 365 days), then the most relevant ways to obtain a residence permit, and later citizenship, remain marriage, the creation of your own company or the opening of a branch office of an already existing company, as well as participation in special programs. According to the program for so-called financially independent persons, any foreigner without a criminal record can receive a residence permit for 2 years. For this purpose, a monthly income of 2 thousand euros, purchased or leased real estate, as well as 48 thousand euros in your account is sufficient. But the most popular option among those who are interested in immigration to Greece by investment, according to REALTING, is the «Golden Visa» program.

Moving to Greece for permanent residence on a «Golden Visa»

In order to fulfill the conditions of this program, you will need to either invest at least 400 thousand euros in Greek companies, government securities, or buy real estate in the country for at least 250 thousand euros . It is important to note that it can be real estate of any type: from a new building to an old family house. Its location is also irrelevant: it can be an apartment in Athens, a farm in the mountains, or a villa on one of the islands (you can find a wide selection of such properties on the Realting.com website).

The popularity of the «Golden Visa» program is due to the following reasons:

Participants of the program immediately receive a residence permit for 5 years, and after 7 years — citizenship.

There are no additional fees (for example, there is no need to pay the state a percentage of the purchase amount).

Fast registration of your residence permit (up to 3 months).

You can earn money by renting real estate out and living outside the country.

All special programs for obtaining a residence permit not only the participant but also his/ her family to live in the country. Participants can also expect to receive a preferential income tax rate.