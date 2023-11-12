UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Zakynthos Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. Water was supplied on t…
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2344 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. The site is located in …
€1,08M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2558 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory of the…
€640,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land on which it is possible to build a hotel of 6,000 square meters is located on the i…
€580,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land in which it is possible to build 7.400 sq.m is located on the island of Zakynthos
€5,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
120 000 m²
Land for sale with an area of 120,000 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory wit…
€3,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 30,000 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory of …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 37564 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory, the …
€2,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2700 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory, the l…
€2,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€2,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Vineyards, Greece
1
4 500 m²
1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Zante. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The plot of la…
€262,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Zakynthos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1285 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 30000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has well, water supply, the …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 37564 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€2,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Varvara, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4766 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gaitani, Greece
1
120 000 m²
1
For sale land of 120000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 120000 …
€3,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Mezo Gerakari, Greece
1
1
The plot of land in which you can built 7.400 sq.m is located in Zakinthos island
€5,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€235,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Planos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Argassi, Greece
1
1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built a hotel of 6.000sq.m is located in…
€580,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 415 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2558 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€640,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4985 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Laganas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2344 sq.meters in Zante. The plot of land is located in the village Laganas…
€1,08M
Recommend
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4034 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Volimes, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Laganas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL