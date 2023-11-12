Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

31 property total found
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. Water was supplied on t…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2344 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. The site is located in …
€1,08M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2558 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory of the…
€640,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land on which it is possible to build a hotel of 6,000 square meters is located on the i…
€580,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land in which it is possible to build 7.400 sq.m is located on the island of Zakynthos
€5,80M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 000 m²
Land for sale with an area of 120,000 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory wit…
€3,20M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 30,000 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory of …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 37564 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory, the …
€2,30M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2700 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory, the l…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€90,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Vineyards, Greece
Plot of land
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Zante. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The plot of la…
€262,500
Plot of land in Zakynthos, Greece
Plot of land
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1285 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€105,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 30000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has well, water supply, the …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 37564 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€2,30M
Plot of land in Varvara, Greece
Plot of land
Varvara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4766 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€220,000
Plot of land in Gaitani, Greece
Plot of land
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 120000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 120000 …
€3,20M
Plot of land in Mezo Gerakari, Greece
Plot of land
Mezo Gerakari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which you can built 7.400 sq.m is located in Zakinthos island
€5,80M
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€235,000
Plot of land in Planos, Greece
Plot of land
Planos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€130,000
Plot of land in Argassi, Greece
Plot of land
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built a hotel of 6.000sq.m is located in…
€580,000
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 415 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€150,000
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2558 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€640,000
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4985 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€120,000
Plot of land in Laganas, Greece
Plot of land
Laganas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2344 sq.meters in Zante. The plot of land is located in the village Laganas…
€1,08M
Plot of land in Vanato, Greece
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4034 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€130,000
Plot of land in Ano Volimes, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Volimes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€200,000
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Plot of land in Laganas, Greece
Plot of land
Laganas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
