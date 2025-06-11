Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor cons…
$479,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
