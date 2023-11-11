Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Xanthi, Greece

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€115,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Xanthi. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€200,000
3 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4
Prefecture of Kavala, Chrysoupoli: 88 sq.m. apartment for sale. construction 2022 and comple…
€140,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Dialekto, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: Apartment for sale 75 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 1 bedro…
€58,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Dialekto, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Chrisoupoli of Kavala For sale a bright apartment of 75 sq.m. on the g…
€68,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€110,000

