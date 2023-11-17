Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Xanthi Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Diomidia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Diomidia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€540,000

Properties features in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir