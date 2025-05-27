Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vrachasi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 56 square meters on the island of Crete under construction. The apartm…
$256,506
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 55 square meters on the island of Crete under construction. The apartm…
$188,105
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$178,728
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. …
$243,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go