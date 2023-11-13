Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
€2,75M

