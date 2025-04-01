Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Tsilivi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tsilivi, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 11 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes