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Residential properties for sale in Trikala Regional Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trikala Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Trikala Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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Luxury
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