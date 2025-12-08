  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Panorama Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
from
$1,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama! The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object. Location of Villa Grace The villa is located aw…
Developer
Marina Villas
