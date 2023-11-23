Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Thassos

Lands for sale in Thassos, Greece

36 properties total found
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11401 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €67.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€67,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11384 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €50.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€50,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €350.000 . Discover the features …
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11365 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €90.000 . Discover the features o…
€90,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11345 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
€150,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11341 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €500.000 . Discover the features …
€500,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11340 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€52,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11330 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . Discover the features o…
€60,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11255 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
€150,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11205 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €95.000. Discover the features of…
€95,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11149 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €270.000 . Discover the features …
€270,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1969 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . Discover the features of…
€60,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1942 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €160.000. Discover the features of…
€160,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Exclusively for sale corner plot in the area of Limenas the capital of Thassos. It has a tot…
€650,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Plot in the area of Limenas in Thassos, with a total area of 800 sq.m. It is buildable and i…
€85,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1632 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €80.000 . Discover the features of…
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1471 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €130.000 . Discover the features o…
€130,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1408 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €350.000. Discover the features of…
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1368 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €100.000. Discover the features of…
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1347 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €80.000. Discover the features of …
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 1311 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €180.000 . Discover the features o…
€180,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Plot of 226 sq.m. buildable in the center of Limenas Thassos suitable for residence, busines…
€60,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Plot of 670 sq.m. in Limenas Thassos, buildable with a building factor of 0.3. You can build…
€78,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Corner plot in the area of Limenas, capital of Thassos. It has a total area of 730 sq.m. It …
€85,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 927 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
€90,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
€150,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2020 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
€270,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4099 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
€90,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir