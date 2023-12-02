Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sykia, Greece

7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €450.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
€450,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€700,000
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a villa of 118sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The 2-storey villa consists of…
€1,50M
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
per month
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
