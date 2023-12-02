Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Sykia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sykia, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view in Sykia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€160,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view in Sykia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas. The fi…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view in Sykia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas.The sec…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir