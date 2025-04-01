Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Stavros
  Residential
  Townhouse
  Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Stavros, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$184,833
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,783
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$214,569
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
