Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Stavros
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Stavros, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$84,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$100,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes