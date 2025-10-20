Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$362,837
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go