Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Souda
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Souda, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house with Bedrooms in Souda, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Souda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful stone house for sale in Souda, Chania, is located in the village Megala Chora…
€190,000
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Souda, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Souda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir