Cottages for sale in Saronis, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€900,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€420,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€155,000
