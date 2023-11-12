Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Rhodes, Greece

7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kritika, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
€2,50M

