Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rethymno
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Rethymno, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
For Sale – Exclusive Property in Platanias, Rethymno AreaLocated just 150 meters from the st…
$691,287
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rethymno, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go