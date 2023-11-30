Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Rethymni Municipality

Commercial real estate in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

17 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with city view in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Rethymno, Crete.On a plot of 400 sq.m. property for sale with car care …
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,59M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building, in the center of Rethymno, with total area of 450sq.m. The building is …
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 245sq.m, in a quiet settlement of Rethymno city. It consis…
€375,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings in Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 117
Area 5 847 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
€9,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Business. The angular shop of 200 sq.m on Crete. The shop consists from the first f…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
€950,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Magnisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Magnisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of ​​154m2…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
€560,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Sfakaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a residential property of 255 sq.m. consisted of three apartments few meters from t…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 1
Block of flatsfor sale in Rethymno Crete. The apartment building is 389sqm on a plot of 440s…
€421,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Violi Charaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale in a very central spot near the port by the seaside of Rethymnon. …
€375,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Gallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Gallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in Rethymnon semi-basement business space with access ramp. Ιn the center of the ci…
€130,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
€480,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Violi Charaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale investment property in the outskirts of Rethymnon which consist of 2 detached house…
€760,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
