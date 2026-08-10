Hotels for sale in Platamonas, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Platamonas, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 100 m² in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Platamonas, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 100 m² in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Platamonas, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
$3,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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