Residential properties for sale in Perama Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lingiades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consi…
$297,467
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Garage, with Mountain view in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Garage, with Mountain view
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
$760,870
Properties features in Perama Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
