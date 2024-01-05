UAE
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
40 m²
1
A commercial property is available for sale on a main street in Perea,it consists of a groun…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
120 m²
1
Store for sale 120sq.m with great visibility in one of the best places of Peraia beach
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
540 m²
1
Underground Garage , storage room of 540 sq . meters , located in central area of Perea
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
27
21
2 485 m²
Property Code: HPS3450 - Building FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.500.000 . This 2485 s…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
196 m²
1
There is available for sale an apartment of 114 sq.m. on the floor and commercial premises o…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
500 m²
4
A four-storey building for sale near the sea in a residential suburb of Thessaloniki. On the…
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
54 m²
1
For sale a commercial property in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, close to the sea. The propert…
€59,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Peraia, Greece
1
125 m²
1
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
194 m²
1
For sale a commercial property of 400 sq.m in a resort town in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
50 m²
1
For sale a commersial property of 50 sq.m. in a bustling, tourist village, which is just 20 …
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
1
665 m²
1
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
88 m²
1
For sale ground floor store of 88 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
86 m²
1
For sale ground floor store of 86 sqm area with basement of 90 sqm.The store is located in t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
116 m²
1
For sale ground floor store of 116 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1
92 m²
1
For sale ground floor store of 92 sqm area with basement of 40 sqm.The store is located in t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
