Commercial real estate in Peraia, Greece

16 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property is available for sale on a main street in Perea,it consists of a groun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Store for sale 120sq.m with great visibility in one of the best places of Peraia beach
€150,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
Underground Garage , storage room of 540 sq . meters , located in central area of Perea
€315,000
Commercial real estate in Peraia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 21
Area 2 485 m²
Property Code: HPS3450 - Building FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.500.000 . This 2485 s…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
There is available for sale an apartment of 114 sq.m. on the floor and commercial premises o…
€240,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
A four-storey building for sale near the sea in a residential suburb of Thessaloniki. On the…
€685,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, close to the sea. The propert…
€59,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
€230,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 400 sq.m in a resort town in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€380,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commersial property of 50 sq.m. in a bustling, tourist village, which is just 20 …
€75,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 665 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
€1,44M
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor store of 88 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in t…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor store of 86 sqm area with basement of 90 sqm.The store is located in t…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor store of 116 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor store of 92 sqm area with basement of 40 sqm.The store is located in t…
Price on request
