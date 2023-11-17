Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pentalofos, Greece

3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€150,000
6 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
6 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €580.000 . This 400 sq…
€580,000
4 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
4 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS3557 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Palaiokastro for €250.000 . This 1…
€250,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Pentalofos, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. F…
€700,000
7 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
7 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 370 m²
Property Code: HPS1286 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €380.000. This 370 sq.…
€380,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€115,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€185,000
