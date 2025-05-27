Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paros Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

Paros Municipality
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$4,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go