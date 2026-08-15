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Residential properties for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

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Paros Municipality
4
5 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 583 m²
Area: 583 m2 Land area: 4,590 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 10 Garage: 4 Loca…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Paros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 000 m²
Paros Residence 170 sq.m. – 5,000 sq.m. Plot – 3 Bedrooms, Private Pool – 1/6 Co-Ownership f…
$254,876
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2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paros Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Introducing Seafront Villa: a luxurious retreat nestled in the picturesque village of Marmar…
$1,73M
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2 room house in Paros Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms and 2 living rooms (can accommodate 9 people) 3 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen…
$470,095
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Property types in Paros Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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