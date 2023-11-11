Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Paros
6
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Parikia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
€340,000
3 room house in Piso Livadi, Greece
3 room house
Piso Livadi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Beautiful bright spacious house with free bedroom and veranda overlooking the Aegean Sea. Lo…
€410,000
House with sea view, with first coastline in South Aegean, Greece
House with sea view, with first coastline
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Great offer on about. Tinos! On the territory of 7469 sq.m there is a two-level villa. In th…
€1,20M
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Agkeria, Greece
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Agkeria, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms and 2 living rooms (can accommodate 9 people) 3 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Parikia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 563 sq.meters in Cyclades. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms…
€3,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Marmara, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Marmara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,40M

