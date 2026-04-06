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Apartments with garden for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
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Properties features in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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