  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Palea Fokea Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Palea Fokea Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$417,497
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$680,521
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$386,185
