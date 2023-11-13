Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Palaia Phokaia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Palaia Phokaia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,80M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms,…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir