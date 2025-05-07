Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Nikos Kazantzakis Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$99,774
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$98,550
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
$1,11M
