Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece

About the complex

Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:

  • 1 - storage rooms, technical room
  • 2-4 - each floor occupies 2 apartments
  • 5 – shared roof garden

Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.

Features of the flats

Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Shopping center - 150 m
  • Estavronenos square - 450 m
  • Metro station Egaleo - 450 m
  • Municipal pool & sports facilities - 480 m
  • Sports center - 900 m
  • Baroutadiko park - 900 m
  • Egaleo football stadium - 1 km
  • IKEA - 1.3 km
  • University of West Attica - 1.5 km
  • River West shopping mall - 1.4 km
  • Hospital - 1.9 km
  • Allou! Fun Park - 2.3 km
  • Village Park shopping mall - 2.4 km
  • Diomidous botanical garden - 4.4 km
  • Piraeus port - 6.2 km
  • Athens center - 7.5 km
  • Athens international airport - 26 km
New building location
Thivon, Greece

