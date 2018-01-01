Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece

Nestled in a verdant location, residential project offers a peaceful escape from the city center while still being conveniently located. Developed with quality and comfort residence guarantees to provide a relaxed lifestyle in this rising suburb of Athens. The new building consists of five levels:
Two apartments on the top floor have a view of the Acropolis, one of the apartments on the ground floor includes a piece of land. The price of the apartment includes a storage room in the basement.Features of the flats
Each apartment consists of a living/dining room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, 2 balconies.Location and nearby infrastructure