Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece

We offer a spacious penthouse with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool of 21 m2, two parking spaces, a roof-top garden and large terraces.
Features of the flats
Lower floor: large double bedroom with a bathroom and a spacious dressing area, two large double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, an open-plan living-dining area with an L-shaped kitchen with a cooker island and a breakfast bar, a balcony, a guest toilet.
Upper floor: a separate apartment consisting of a large double bedroom and a living room with kitchenette, opening onto the roof-top garden with extensive terraces and a swimming pool, a spacious dressing room and a bathroom, a storeroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Video intercom
Suspended ceilings
Hidden lighting
Air conditioning
Solar panels
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious suburb of Athens, 250 meters from the sea and the marinas, near a golf course.
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters
Thera - 10 minutes
International airport - 5 minutes drive
Pyrgos - 10 minutes
We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station.
Metro station - 1.3 km
Bournazi Square - 700 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 300 meters
Airport - 39 km
Hospital - 1.4 km