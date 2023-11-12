Townhouses for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€178,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€390,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€110,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€260,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€290,000
