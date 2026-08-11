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Townhouses for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$305,581
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$425,055
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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