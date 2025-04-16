Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neochorouda
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Neochorouda, Greece

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
1 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$730,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes