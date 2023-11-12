Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

4 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
4 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The apartments are located in the popular village Flogita only 100 meters from the beach. Th…
€194,000
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
€133,000
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
€125,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€135,000
6 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
6 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of a popular Flogita village on the hill 1300 meters fro…
€320,000
3 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
€40,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
€135,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€73,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€67,000
