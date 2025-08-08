Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Peramos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Nea Peramos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale - Luxury Villa in Nea Peramos, Kavala - 600 m from the sea For sale is offered luxu…
$990,472
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go