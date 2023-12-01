Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

Plot of land in Vlychada, Greece
Plot of land
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 932 sq.meters in Athens
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 311 m²
ID: #ΝΠ547 - Kavala Prefecture, Eleitheres: FOR SALE inclining plot 311sqm facade with a Coe…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
ID: #ΝΠ542 - Kavala Prefecture, Eleitheres: FOR SALE plane parcel 2500sqm. It is suitable fo…
€15,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 4 800 m²
For sale a plot of 4800sq.m in Nea Peramo in a very advantageous spot overlooking the sea. I…
€600,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Eleitheres, Agios Andreas: Parcel of 2500sqm for sale. It is located between Agios Andreas a…
€40,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 2 100 m²
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: 2100sq.m. between Nea Peramos and Nea Iraklitsa very close to the d…
€40,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 2 325 m²
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Plot of 2325sq.m for sale 50 meters from the sea. Builds 200sqm. ha…
€300,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 3 450 m²
ID: #ΝΠ68 - Kavala Prefecture, Eleitheres: FOR SALE plane parcel 3450sm. It is suitable for …
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Area 8 389 m²
ID: #689 - Kavala Prefecture, Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: For sale seaside, privileged area, 83…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 13 700 m²
PLOT IN UNIQUE POINT IN NEW PERAMOS 13700 SQM WITH EXCELLENT VIEW IDEAL FOR HOTEL. THERE ARC…
€4,00M
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
LAND 4180 SQM WITH TREES NEAR TO AMMOLOFOUS NEA PERAMOS KAVALA. IDEAL FOR CAMPING. PRICE 125.000 €
€125,000
Plot of land in Nea Peramos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
€600,000
