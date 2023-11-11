Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Palatia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Oropos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Oropos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 housesEach house has 3 levels and consists of 1 livin…
€1,10M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir