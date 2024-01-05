Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

39 properties total found
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 270 m…
€82,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou, between Dion…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 5 670 m²
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
€45,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 4 938 m²
Land is 4938 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1800 meters to th…
€100,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 375 m²
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
€120,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou 600 meters fr…
€80,000
Plot of land in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€165,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
€130,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 206 …
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 700 meters to the…
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
Land is 2000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
€100,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The plot hasa building permit for 2 maisonett…
€140,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 000 m²
Land is 7000 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou surroundings 1100 meters from th…
€240,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 1400…
€175,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
Land is 1500 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400m from the beach.…
€70,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 5 000 m²
Land is 5000 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400 meters from the …
€160,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€260,000
Plot of land in Dionysiou, Greece
Plot of land
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€130,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€90,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€90,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€240,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€75,000
Plot of land in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply
€380,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6750 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply
€60,000
Plot of land in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€140,000
Plot of land in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3050 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€135,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€450,000
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€180,000
Plot of land in Dionysiou, Greece
Plot of land
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€70,000
