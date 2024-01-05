Lands for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

UAE
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 270 m…
€82,000
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou, between Dion…
€200,000
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 670 m²
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
€45,000
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 938 m²
Land is 4938 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1800 meters to th…
€100,000
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
375 m²
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
€120,000
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou 600 meters fr…
€80,000
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€165,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
€130,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 206 …
€100,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 700 meters to the…
€150,000
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
€150,000
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 000 m²
Land is 2000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
€100,000
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The plot hasa building permit for 2 maisonett…
€140,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7 000 m²
Land is 7000 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou surroundings 1100 meters from th…
€240,000
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 1400…
€175,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 500 m²
Land is 1500 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400m from the beach.…
€70,000
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5 000 m²
Land is 5000 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400 meters from the …
€160,000
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1
840 m²
1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€260,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionysiou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€130,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€90,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€90,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€240,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€75,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply
€380,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6750 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply
€60,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€140,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Moudania olive groves, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3050 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€135,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€450,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€180,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Plot of land
Dionysiou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€70,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
