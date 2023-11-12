Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Nea Michaniona
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists of 15 rooms…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir