Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 131 sq.meters in Attica. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$287,029
