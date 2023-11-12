Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Nea Kallikratia

Lands for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Area 492 m²
Land is 492 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 400 meters from the beach. …
€215,000
Plot of land in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Area 5 000 m²
This plot of land is 5000 sq. meters and is located 300 meters from Nea Iraklia village and …
€350,000
Plot of land in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Area 340 m²
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 500 meters from the beach. …
€160,000
Plot of land in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
€420,000
Plot of land in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€3,30M
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 940 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€110,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€290,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water supply, ele…
€300,000
Plot of land in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Property Code. 1-40 - Agricaltural Nea Kallikrateia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Διαθέτει Πε…
€10,000
Plot of land in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Area 2 015 m²
Land is 2015 sq. meters and is located 2 kilometres from Kallikratia village in front of the…
€715,000
Plot of land in "Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€840,000
Plot of land in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€800,000
Plot of land in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4008 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€110,000
Plot of land in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3172 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water sup…
€210,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1280 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€280,000
Plot of land in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, the plot qualifi…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1255 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 439 …
€160,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 195 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€90,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 209 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€90,000
Plot of land in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6560 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€195,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1434 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 500 …
€150,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 615 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€230,000
Plot of land in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 32871 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€749,000
Plot of land in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€190,000
Plot of land in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3685 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull city view
€330,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir