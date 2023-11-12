UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Nea Kallikratia
Lands for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
26 properties total found
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
492 m²
Land is 492 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 400 meters from the beach. …
€215,000
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
5 000 m²
This plot of land is 5000 sq. meters and is located 300 meters from Nea Iraklia village and …
€350,000
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
340 m²
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 500 meters from the beach. …
€160,000
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
€420,000
Plot of land
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€3,30M
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 940 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€110,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€290,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water supply, ele…
€300,000
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Property Code. 1-40 - Agricaltural Nea Kallikrateia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Διαθέτει Πε…
€10,000
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 015 m²
Land is 2015 sq. meters and is located 2 kilometres from Kallikratia village in front of the…
€715,000
Plot of land
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€840,000
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€800,000
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4008 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€110,000
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 3172 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water sup…
€210,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1280 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€280,000
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, the plot qualifi…
€1,50M
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1255 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 439 …
€160,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
1
195 m²
1
For sale land of 195 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€90,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
209 m²
1
For sale land of 209 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€90,000
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6560 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€195,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1434 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 500 …
€150,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Vines", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 615 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€230,000
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 32871 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€749,000
Plot of land
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€190,000
Plot of land
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€200,000
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3685 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull city view
€330,000
