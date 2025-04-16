Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Alikarnassos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nea Alikarnassos Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Alikarnassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Alikarnassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$176,317
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$141,890
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom, …
$617,072
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Nea Alikarnassos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
