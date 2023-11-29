Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nafplio
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nafplio, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with luxury estate, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with luxury estate, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Property Code: 11734 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €365.000 . This 102 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with storage room, with Painted in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with storage room, with Painted
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Property Code: 621715 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €155.000. This 81 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Open view in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Open view
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 581687 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nea Kios Center for €45.000 . This 85 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with A/C, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with A/C, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Property Code: 581540 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €85.000. This 58 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Property Code: 58707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €75.000 . This 54 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Investment Property in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Investment Property
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Property Code: 58859 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €65.000. This 73 sq. m. Apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with A/C, with bright, with Open view in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment with A/C, with bright, with Open view
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Property Code: 58945 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €110.000. This 108 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with Panoramic in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with Panoramic
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Property Code: 58969 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €142.000. This 122 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Property Code: 58984 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €112.000. This 125 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Property Code: 581100 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €125.000. This 76 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Property Code: 581189 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €95.000. This 64 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with A/C in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with A/C
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: 11246 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €70.000. This 55 sq. m. Apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
4 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: 601355 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €550.000 . This 150 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir