Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of West Achaea
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

Municipal Unit of Dymi
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go